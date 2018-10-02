Here’s how you can recycle and park for free in Leeds at the same time

Have your say

Drivers in Leeds can now pay for their parking with unwanted plastic bottles.

The quirky scheme is being run throughout October at the city’s Merrion Centre.

Leading car park operator CitiPark has agreed to pilot the project after introducing a host of green initiatives, as well as investing in sustainable technologies to conserve energy, lower pollution and reduce waste.

Visitors wanting to pay for parking at the CitiPark-owned Merrion Centre car park during the whole of October can simply pay with plastic bottles which, once collected, will then be recycled into usable items such as shirts, toys and even chairs.

CitiPark will also be taking part in a series of recycling activities at the centre from October 22-26.

Bottles, which must be 500ml and over, will be exchanged for parking vouchers.

Each bottle equates to a 20p discount.