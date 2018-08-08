Here's how you can get FREE Nandos in Leeds

Popular chicken restaurant Nandos is to give out free food.

Students who are receiving their A Level results, or equivalent such as BTEC, in 2018 are asked to bring their results and ID to a branch of the restaurant on results day in order to receive a free quarter chicken or fire-starter (including chicken wings, olives or halloumi sticks) on August 16.

Take your ID and exam results, whether in email or paper form, to your local Nandos, whether you are celebrating or commiserating.

You must spend at least £7 to be eligible for the deal and it is only redeemable on August 16.

There are currently nine branches of Nandos in the city, including at Briggate, Headingley and Trinity.

You can find all of the restaurants here.

You can read the full terms and conditions here.

