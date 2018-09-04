Here's how you can get a FREE Build-a-Bear Workshop teddy in Leeds this weekend

Have your say

The White Rose Centre branch of toy chain Build-a-Bear Workshop is offering customers free teddies this weekend.

The store is taking part in National Teddy Bear Day and a limited edition bear will be given out to visitors for free.

The design chosen for the promotion is a chocolate-brown bear with blue feet.

The White Rose branch is running the in-store event on both Saturday and Sunday - but customers must reserve a place in advance if they wish to claim a freebie.

Tickets are only available for Sunday, having already sold out on Saturday.

Shoppers must spend a minimum of £10 on other products to be eligible for the free bear.

In July, Build-a-Bear Workshops across the country were plunged into chaos when a 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion proved far more popular than the chain had anticipated.

At the White Rose, hundreds of families spent hours in a queue that stretched outside the mall to get their hands on a cheap teddy for the same price as their child's age.

Some stores even had to close early as they were unable to cope with the unprecedented demand, although the Leeds site remained open with enough stock.

Visit the Build-a-Bear Workshop to book a place at Sunday's event.