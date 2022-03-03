In wake of the crisis in Ukraine, many charities, community centres and organisations have begun efforts to raise money and supplies for those fleeing the country.

Below are several organisations or ways of donation in and around Leeds.

Local residents donate items to the Polonia Club in Cambridge, where they due to be shipped out to Poland and Ukraine to help those affected by the Russian invasion. Photo: PA

For more information on the current war in Ukraine, please head to the Council on Foreign Relations website for their Global Conflict Tracker.

Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre

The Leeds Ukrainian Community Centrehavecollected £9849 so far, using this money to order thermal imaging cameras for volunteer soldiers.

They are still accepting donations for bulletproof vests, tourniquets and walkie-talkies - details for how to donate are on the Leeds Ukrainian Community CentreFacebook page.

UNICEF

UNICEF is especially concerned for the safety and wellbeing of children who have become separated from their families.

They are collecting funds to help families pay for necessities - you can opt in for donation on the UNICEF website.

Leeds Polish Catholic Centre

Leeds Polish Catholic Centre was packed full of people this weekend as a stream of Leeds residents dropped off donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Keep an eye out on Facebook for further donation days, usually posted on LeedsPlace.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

The UNHCR has launched an appeal to send resources to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries which are currently taking in refugees from Ukraine.

Opt-in for a one-off or monthly donation on their website.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders have mobilised response in Ukraine and nearby countries and are working on setting up emergency response teams.

Donations are being collected to help support them on their website.