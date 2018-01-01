Here are the dishes people in Leeds are ordering from Deliveroo today

Have your say

Takeaway delivery app Deliveroo has reported a surge in business today as its users celebrate the New Year.

They've even told us which restaurants and dishes are the most popular this New Year's Day. The most orders have been for:-

- Doner kebabs from I Am Doner

- Grilled chicken burritos from Barburrito

- Chorizo pizza from Mod Pizza

- Naga chilli (vegan) from Rola Wola

- Blast chicken wings from Almost Famous

Deliveroo experienced a 48 per cent increase in demand from users across the UK today.