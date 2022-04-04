In wake of the crisis in Ukraine, many charities, community centres and organisations have begun efforts to raise money and supplies for those fleeing the country.

Below are several ways to help to support the people of Ukraine locally.

Anti-War Protest against the war in Ukraine, in Leeds City Centre. 6 March 2022. Photo: Simon Hulme

Please note: a single point of contact has been set up for all local enquiries, including those from sponsors, refugees and businesses making offers of help.

Please email [email protected] if you wish to offer support or help.

Help for Ukrainians arriving in Leeds

There are two schemes available for Ukrainian refugees - both are free to apply with no charges and people can stay in the UK for up to 3 years.

The Ukraine Family Scheme allows family members of British nationals, UK settled persons and certain others to come to or stay in the UK. Visa requirements have been relaxed.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is open to Ukrainian nationals who were residents in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022 and also to their immediate family members (spouse/partner and children under 18) who may be of other nationalities. Applicants can apply from Ukraine or from any other third country.

A Welcome Hub is being established at Leeds Bradford Airport to provide any immediate humanitarian aid where needed, support for onward travel and signposting to key services.

The Leeds Welcome Hub is being set up at the Reginald Centre on Chapeltown Road, linked to the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre, which will provide advice and services for health, housing, education, financial advice, humanitarian support and employment services.

A local Welcome Pack is also being developed based on the national one, and will be available online next week.

Donations points in Leeds and online

Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre

The Leeds Ukrainian Community Centrehasbeen raising money for several months, using the funds to order supplies such as thermal imaging cameras for volunteer soldiers.

They are still accepting donations - details for how to donate are on the Leeds Ukrainian Community CentreFacebook page.

UNICEF

UNICEF is especially concerned for the safety and wellbeing of children who have become separated from their families.

They are collecting funds to help families pay for necessities - you can opt in for donation on the UNICEF website.

Leeds Polish Catholic Centre

Leeds Polish Catholic Centre was packed full of people last month as a stream of Leeds residents dropped off donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Keep an eye out on Facebook for further donation days, usually posted on LeedsPlace.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

The UNHCR has launched an appeal to send resources to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries which are currently taking in refugees from Ukraine.

Opt-in for a one-off or monthly donation on their website.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders have mobilised response in Ukraine and nearby countries and are working on setting up emergency response teams.

Donations are being collected to help support them on their website.