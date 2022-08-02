Firefighters were called to the La Perla restaurant, in Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge, at about 2.12am this morning (August 2).

The incident is still ongoing and has now spread to offices above the restaurant, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said.

Ten fire crews were initially dealing with the incident in the early hours.

Reports said up to 80 firefighters were fighting the flames at one point this morning.

Six crews are now at the scene including an aerial ladder, while people are being urged to avoid the town centre as firefighters are battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council also urged people to stay away from the area.

The blaze in Hebden Bridge town centre.

"Please avoid Hebden Bridge town centre area until further notice, there are several road closures due to a major fire," the council said.

"We have officers and wardens in the area."

In an earlier update at 6.22am, the fire service said two aerial appliances and nine fire engines were continuing to battle the blaze.

"Buildings to either side of the incident have been saved," the service said.

"12 persons have been evacuated due heavy smoke.

"There is heavy smoke in the surrounding area. Please avoid the area, and keep windows/doors closed."

It came after the fire service's first statement said people had been evacuated from properties in the area at about 4.10am.

It added that crews had been called in from Greater Manchester and Lancashire Fire Service to support.