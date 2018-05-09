Heavy rain set to bring abrupt end to Leeds heatwave

Have your say

We've been spoiled in Leeds over the Bank Holiday weekend with tropical temperatures and clear blue skies.

Rain in forecast for Leeds

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this spell of summer sun is no exception.

The forecast for today (Wednesday) shows much cooler temperatures, with highs failing to get above 16C.

There will be much more cloud present heading into the afternoon before heavy rain moving into the afternoon.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds:

10am: Sunny intervals

11am: Sunny intervals

12pm: Sunny

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Cloudy

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Cloudy

6pm: Cloudy

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Heavy rain

9pm: Heavy rain

10pm: Heavy rain

11pm: Heavy rain

The Met Office website says of today's forecast: "Clear spells with some mist or fog at first, but soon clouding over from the west.

"Outbreaks of rain will then develop through the late afternoon and evening, especially over western hills. Less warm than recent days.

"Maximum temperature 17 °C."

The spells of heavy rain are set to hit the city at around 8pm and continue into the evening.

"Outbreaks of rain will move eastwards with some heavier bursts at times," the Met Office website says about tonight's forecast.

"Drier clearer conditions spreading in from the west after midnight with most parts dry by dawn.

"Minimum temperature 3 °C."