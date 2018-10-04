Heartthrob Jason Donovan to bring intimate ‘tell all’ show to Leeds

Fans of ultimate 80s heartthrob Jason Donovan are in for a treat next year when he brings his intimate ‘tell all’ show to Leeds.

The star has announced extra dates for his ‘Midlife Crisis Tour’ and is set to hit the stage at Leeds City Varieties on February 6 with the one-man, autobiographical show ‘Jason and his amazing midlife crisis: An evening of musings, music and mischief’.

Jason told the Yorkshire Evening Post he was looking forward to returning to Leeds, where he has always received a warm - if rowdy at times - welcome.

“I have done a lot of shows in Leeds - lots on lots. Every show I’ve done has come through Leeds. It’s a great city, It’s pretty vibrant. I remember doing The Rocky Horror Show there in 1998 and they had to stop the show because it got out of control.”

In his latest performance, Jason lets fans get up close and personal as he reveals all about his rollercoaster life with unabated honesty.

The ‘in conversation’ style show revists his past, present and future - covering when he commanded an audience of 22 million in ‘Neighbours’, dated Kylie, scored 16 hit singles and sold over 30 million records worldwide as well as appearing in hit West End musicals.

It also touches on his life struggles including when he famously collapsed during a cocaine-fuelled binge at Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’s party and passed out on top of Jack Nicholson.

Jason told the YEP: “My career is not just about being a singer and actor, it’s what else I’ve done - whether that’s I’m A Celebrity or Strictly or Neighbours or music. Or when I went a little bit to the left of centre.”

He added: “[The show] a different format in terms of something that I’ve never done before. It’s putting together your own life story in a way - not really a life story, but trying to formulate a show out of your anecdotes and experiences.

“It’s sort of grown itself over a period of time - I’ve started to notice with the audience, you get material as you go along.”

It’s not all talk, however - Jason will also perform a couple of stripped back acoustic versions of his classic hits during the gig.

“There’s lots of nostalgia in it. Nostalgia, particularly at the moment, is very strong for whatever reason. The 80s were a very definitive and colourful period for a lot of people.”

While admitting the show is a bit like “therapy” for him, he said he has always been “extremely honest” and wants the tour to help fans meet the real him.

“I try to just be me. It’s very difficult when you go on This Morning or Loose Women to try and pump out your personality in five minutes. That’s what I wanted to do with this show.”

When asked what he hopes the audience will get out of it, he said: “Firstly entertainment. Secondly maybe a bit of inspiration to follow their own dreams and realise that nothing is completely perfect, even though it sometimes might seem to be. People say ‘look at you, you’re so lucky’ but how do you measure success and how do you measure luck?

“I think it’s about having a passion for what you do. And try to be challenged to try and achieve a balance is just as important.”

The timing of the show coincides with him turning 50 - a milestone the dad-of-three says is “not a big deal”.

“I’ve not really thought about it, it just sort of happened. I’m still quite passionate about the work that I do. I’ve got a great family, I’m reasonably secure with my life. I’ve a lot to be happy about.”

Jason Donovan’s Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour will be at Leeds City Varieties on February 6. Tickets are on sale now at www.jasondonovan.com