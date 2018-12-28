Why five-year-old brain tumour sufferer Toby Nye is one of our Leeds heroes of 2018

Leeds youngster Toby Nye has captured the hearts of people across the city during his battle with cancer.

The five-year-old Leeds United fan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma last year. And despite undergoing groundbreaking treatment, made possible following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed Leeds United, his cancer returned after being given the all clear earlier this year.

The YEP is today recognising the battling spirit of the five-year-old and his family, whose plight has prompted an outpouring of support from Leeds fans and residents across the country, as part of our Yorkshire Evening Post 2018 Honours.

Last month his family, from Osmondthorpe, appealed on Twitter for donations to Toby’s JustGiving page, in an effort to raise £5,000 to help him “make memories”, just days after being told that doctors could no longer treat his cancer.

In a heartbreaking message to supporters of the youngster, his mum, Stacey Worsley, said that a new scan revealed that Toby’s tumour had progressed.

She added that the youngster’s consultant had “told us that there are no more treatment options for Toby and there is nothing else they can do”. His family were previously told that Toby was cancer-free following the groundbreaking antibody treatment in July. In the latest update on Toby, his mum said while scans showed his tumour had progressed, the young Leeds fan was in strong spirits.

“He just amazes us and makes us proud each and every day,” she added. To help celebrate the youngster’s fifth birthday in January, the YEP printed special front page featuring a birthday card addressed to Toby.

Hundreds of pounds have been donated by supporters towards Toby's latest JustGiving fundraiser.