Wakefield project aims to tackle health effects of poor housing

A NEW partnership in Wakefield is aiming to make people’s homes healthier, and cut the more than 1,164 ‘harmful events’ that require medical treatment every year due to poor housing conditions.

Wakefield Housing Health and Social Care Partnership (HHSCP) sees NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Wakefield Council, WDH, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and community organisations working together, and has already made a “huge difference”, Jo Webster the CCG’s chief officer said.

Ten per cent of households in the Wakefield District, around 15,000, struggle to heat their homes and are living with high costs which put their income below the poverty line.

Ms Webster said inadequate heating could lead to the deterioration of some medical conditions or see people make the “difficult choice” between heating or eating.

Wakefield Council’s Responsible Landlord scheme has accredited landlords for nearly 7,000 properties, and other home energy efficiency and improvement schemes has seen more than 10.500 heating and insulation measures installed on more than 8,000 homes.

Meanwhile, WDH has spent £1bn since 2005 upgrading its properties, and has a new housing support coordinator supporting people with mental health problems. People in 15 care homes and two extra care schemes in the city have seen “community anchors” working to tackle social isolation.

Rob Webster, chief executive lead for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Healthcare Partnership said the efforts were “excellent examples” of partnership work.

“The benefit of our Partnership is that we can see them, share them and spread them around for the benefit of everyone,” he added.