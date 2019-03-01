Two ambulances called to bus in Holbeck, Leeds

Two ambulances were called to a bus in Holbeck after a man suffered a medical episode on board

At 9.37am Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to a bus in Top Moor Side in Holbeck.

The incident involved a man who was taken to St James' Hospital.

The single-decker First Bus was put out of service while the man was treated.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

