The 10 best and worst Leeds areas for ants, bedbugs and cockroaches according to Leeds Council

Ants, bedbugs and cockroaches were some of the main problems when Leeds City Council were called out for pest problems, new data reveals.

There were a total of 952 calls made to the Council relating to ants, pharoah ants, silverfish, bedbugs, cockroaches, beetles and woodlice in Leeds over a two year period, according to the data. Here the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at which areas within Leeds where the most call-outs were made, and which areas where the least were made:

1. MOST CALL-OUTS\: Gipton and Harehills - 155 This wards pest problems come from insects like these, as well as rats, and is the highest ward in the borough overall. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 103 This area has a high number of rat complaints, but also comes in second on the list for insect requests. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Middleston Park - 64 Third in the list for most insect call-outs goes to the Middleton Park ward. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Chapel Allerton - 56 Chapel Allerton scored highly for insect issues, coming in as the fourth worst ward in Leeds. Google other Buy a Photo

View more