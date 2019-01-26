Pudsey school dons denim for dementia cause

staff and pupil at a Leeds primary school have donned denim for the day to raise cash and awareness for charity.

Everyone at Waterloo Primary School – from the lollipop lady to the headteacher – paid a £1 to wear denim for the day with all proceeds donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

They were joined by 11 more primary and secondary schools, 15 doctors surgeries and care homes and more than 60 businesses to turn Pudsey blue yesterday. It was organised by Faye Mitchell after her mother was diagnosed with the condition six years ago. She wants more people to be aware of the condition and its impact.

She added: “I’ve volunteered at the Leeds Memory Walk and just decided I could do more.

“We decided on Denim for Dementia and I got my children’s school involved and it snowballed.”