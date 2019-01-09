Misadventure verdict after inquest told of 10-year-old Leeds boy's death following routine hospital operation

A CORONER recorded a misadventure verdict at an inquest into a 10-year-old Leeds boy's death three-days after a routine operation to remove kidney stones.

Luke Glendenning of Swarcliffe died of multi-organ failure following complications during the surgery at Leeds General Infirmary in November 2017, the inquest at Wakefield heard.

Luke Glendenning

Recording a verdict of misadventure following a two-day inquest, assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff, said: "The surgical procedure that Luke underwent on November 6 (2017) was

undertaken deliberately and undertaken in what was perceived to be Luke's best interests.

"The events that followed from that surgery were unforeseen, unintentional and a tragedy."

The inquest heard Luke was fit and healthy and that the kidney stones were an incidental finding following a fall earlier in 2017.

He suffered complications during the surgery including internal bleeding and a rare condition called abdominal compartment syndrome.

That condition came about after fluid put in his system during the operation failed to drain properly and put pressure on his organs.

The inquest heard he underwent five more operations, but died on November 9.

The inquest heard that the paediatric percutaneous nephrolithotomy operations of the type that Luke underwent are no longer carried out at in Leeds and there are no plans to reintroduce them.

Luke's mother Sue Hirst said after the inquest: "We were never told of the risk of the fluid and that it might lead to abdominal compartment syndrome."

Miss Hirst said there should have been more checks in place during the operation to ensure that the condition was not occurring.

Miss Hirst and Luke's father Richard Glendenning wrote in a joint statement: "We feel the trust completed a thorough investigation and we have had the opportunity to meet with them in order to discuss their findings."

They added: "Luke was described by his friends as 'small boy with a big heart.' He was funny and popular, enjoyed playing out with his friends and also on his Xbox.

"He was our only child and losing him has left a massive hole in our lives.

"Our hope is that lessons have been learned following Luke's death and that the NHS will implement changes so that no other child or family has to go through what we have gone through.

We hope that this will be Luke's legacy."

At the inquest on Tuesday (Jan 8), Dr John Adams, associate medical director for risk management at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, told Luke’s parents: “The trust realises how

devastating this has been for your family and I’m sincerely sorry that Luke died while he was in our care.”

Dr Adams said there are currently no paediatric percutaneous nephrolithotomy operations carried out in Leeds and that the small number of annual cases are transferred to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Assistant Coroner Oliver Longstaff asked Dr Adams: “Is it likely this service will resume in Leeds?”

Dr Adams replied: “I think it’s very unlikely.”

The inquest heard doctors had difficulty accessing Luke’s kidney during the operation on November 6 and around six attempts had been made to puncture a hole in it to insert a tube and small camera through a sheath.

Towards the end of the five-hour operation, doctors noticed Luke was unable to maintain his own blood pressure, the inquest heard.

His legs had also gone pale and he had suffered a rectal prolapse and a distended abdomen, which means his stomach was severely swollen, doctors said.

He had contracted abdominal compartment syndrome..

Doctors told Luke's parents they could not remove all the stones because Luke had an abnormally formed kidney.

Scans revealed Luke had fluid on his lungs and in his chest and he underwent further surgery that evening to remove his left kidney.

Luke underwent his third operation in under 24 hours in the early hours of November 7, 2017, this time to try and drain some of the fluid from his body.

Following that operation the youngster's extremities were cold and his skin was starting to turn yellow, according to a statement provided to the court by Miss Hirst.

Doctors were also struggling to find Luke's pulse and he was taken back into theatre to remove packs that had been placed to drain the fluid, but which might have affected his breathing.

Following that operation he was taken into intensive care and placed on a machine that supported his heart and lungs.

However, Luke's heart stopped beating and he underwent a sixth and final operation to try and restart it, after which he was placed on life support.

The inquest was told Luke's life support was switched off on November 9.