Measles outbreak in Yorkshire prompts urgent call for children to be vaccinated

A warning has been issued after an outbreak of measles in Yorkshire.

There have been a confirmed number of 70 measles cases in Bradford confirmed since March 2018.

Public Health England has launched a fresh appeal for people in Bradford to check that they and their children have had their Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Teenagers and young adults have also been urged to check they’re fully vaccinated before travelling and starting university or college.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed a record high number of measles cases across Europe with more than 41,000 cases and 37 deaths within the first month of 2018.

Unimmunised children and young adults are most at risk, particularly if travelling to parts of Europe where there are large ongoing measles outbreaks, or to other countries where measles vaccination coverage is low and measles is common.

Dr. Suzanne Coles, Consultant in Health Protection with PHE Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Even if you’re not planning to travel, anyone who hasn’t had two MMR vaccines in the past is at risk of getting measles.”

“We also know that right now across Bradford, many families are still yet to travel to – or from - parts of Europe where there are ongoing measles outbreaks, and to other countries where measles vaccination coverage is low and measles is common.”

“As a priority, we’re urging all families to put MMR vaccination at the top of their checklist.”

The symptoms of measles to look out for;

High fever

Red, sore, watery eyes

Coughing

Aching and feeling generally unwell

A blotchy red brown rash - will usually appeal after initial symptons

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, so anyone with symptoms has been advised to stay at home and phone their GP or NHS on 111.