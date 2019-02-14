Make a swap when you shop

A new Change4Life campaign is encouraging parents in Leeds to “make a swap when you next shop” to halve their children’s sugar intake.

According to Public Health England (PHE), children have already exceeded the maximum recommended sugar intake for an 18-year-old by the time they reach their 10th birthday. This is based on their total sugar consumption from the age of two.

Coun Rebecca Charlwood, Leeds City Council’s executive member for health, wellbeing and adults, said: “Our ambition is that Leeds will be the best city for health and wellbeing.

“Therefore, we want to make it easy for people to make food choices which reduce their family’s risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

“Leeds recently became the first council in Yorkshire and the Humber to sign up to the Healthy Weight Declaration.

“The Change4Life campaign has an important role in supporting people to achieve and maintain a healthy weight from childhood onwards.”

Recent data shows that childhood obesity has reached concerning rates with 8.6 per cent of children in Reception being obese in Leeds, increasing to 19.1 per cent of children in Year 6.

Change4Life is encouraging parents to “make a swap when you next shop”. Making simple everyday swaps to lower/no sugar products eg yoghurts, drinks and breakfast cereals can reduce children’s sugar intake by half.

Families are encouraged to look for the Change4Life ‘Good Choice’ badge in shops, download the free Food Scanner app or search Change4Life to help them find lower sugar options.