Leeds United fan and single dad, 46, paralysed from the neck down after sudden heart attack

A Leeds sports fan is unlikely to ever walk again after collapsing with what was first thought to be a trapped nerve.

Lee Harvey, 46, from Swarcliffe, suffered a cardiac arrest and a bleed on his spinal cord which has left him paralysed from the neck down.

The devoted Leeds United and Rhinos fan is a full-time carer for his sons Ashley, 17, and Jamie, 15.

Lee first fell ill in April and sought treatment for what he thought was a trapped nerve. While being treated in A&E at Leeds General Infirmary he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.

He is now unable to breathe unaided and has been in LGI since awaiting transfer to a specialist spinal injuries unit in Sheffield.

Lee's sister Jane Harvey said:

"Unfortunately due to where the bleed happened he'll no longer be able to move from the neck down. He will always be on a ventilator.. He has been on the waiting list for Sheffield for over two months now. He is coping with the situation really well but as you can imagine he's frustrated and going stir crazy. Not only is he locked in his body, he's in an isolation room so it's like he's a prisoner.

"The staff at Leeds General Infirmary intensive care unit have been amazing with the care they have given Lee and the support they have showed us as a family."

Lee's friends Martin Douglas and Shaun Beggs have organised a fundraising night in aid of his recovery and will be auctioning off prizes including a signed Rhinos shirt, boxing gloves signed by fighter Josh Warrington, a signed Leeds United shirt and a VIP box at York Racecourse.

The event takes place on November 9 at Swarcliffe Working Men's Club. Both the venue and the DJ booked for the night have waived their fees.