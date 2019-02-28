Leeds cancer nurse encourages people to talk 10K a day as part of charity campaign

A LEEDS cancer nurse is calling on men and women to join the campaign to Walk All Over Cancer and help raise money for vital research.

Sarah Kent, aged 47, a Cancer Research UK Senior Research Nurse at the Leeds Cancer Centre, is urging people to sign up now and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps a day this month.

She said: “My job means I know first-hand how important research is to cancer patients, but also how we need to make better, kinder treatments available for future generations.

“Everyone knows nurses can walk miles and miles every day, and I certainly put in the distance going from one clinic to another and around the wards here in the Bexley Wing. That’s why I’m calling on people in Leeds to go the distance with us by signing up to Walk All Over Cancer and raising money to help beat the disease.”

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day has never been easier, with many smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers available.

Sarah added: “It’s up to you how, where and when you take you 10,000 steps. You can take on the challenge on your own or with family, friends and colleagues.”

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Yorkshire, said: “Walking 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, based on the average person’s strides.

“That’s quite a challenge for many people, but adopting small lifestyle changes – like walking to work or taking the stairs instead of the lift – can help make the goal achievable.”

To sign up and join the campaign, please visit the official website at www.cruk.org/walkallover.