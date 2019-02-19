Every Leeds hotel food hygiene rating since 2018 revealed
From a Holiday Inn to an Ibis, a Travelodge to a Mercure, Leeds is full of hotels ready and waiting to welcome tourists and visitors to the city.
Here are all of the ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, for hotels in Leeds inspected since the beginning of 2018:
1. Monk Fryston Hall Hotel, Monk Fryston
Rated on 01 August 2018. Rating given: 2
2. Best Western Milford Hotel, South Milford
Rated on 07 March 2018. Rating given: 3
3. Beechwood Hotel, Roundhay
Rated on 009 October 2018. Rating given: 4
4. Britannia Leeds Hotel, Seacroft
Rated on 15 August 2018. Rating given: 4
