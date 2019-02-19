Every Leeds hotel food hygiene rating since 2018 revealed

Here are the food hygiene ratings carried out in hotels in Leeds since the beginning of 2018

From a Holiday Inn to an Ibis, a Travelodge to a Mercure, Leeds is full of hotels ready and waiting to welcome tourists and visitors to the city.

Here are all of the ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, for hotels in Leeds inspected since the beginning of 2018:

Rated on 01 August 2018. Rating given: 2

1. Monk Fryston Hall Hotel, Monk Fryston

Rated on 07 March 2018. Rating given: 3

2. Best Western Milford Hotel, South Milford

Rated on 009 October 2018. Rating given: 4

3. Beechwood Hotel, Roundhay

Rated on 15 August 2018. Rating given: 4

4. Britannia Leeds Hotel, Seacroft

