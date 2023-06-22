Headingley is the most stylish place to live in Leeds, according to a new survey

St Chads Church in Headingley

The neighbourhood was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox, who carried out an online survey.

In second place in Leeds was Otley, Alwoodley was third, Roundhay was fourth, and Horsforth was fifth.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Headingley is the most stylish place to live in Leeds.

“Any of the locations in Leeds voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish city, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.”

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the building, vibrant cultural life, green spaces and the good mix of contemporary and classical architecture.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county and big city including Leeds.

Headingley - 35th on the national list - is a popular suburb and home to many students from the nearby Leeds Beckett University as well as the University of Leeds and therefore has a vibrant food and drink scene.

The spokesperson added: “What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Leeds' most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

