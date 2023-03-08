Headingley incident: Pictures show front of crumpled cars as police on scene at Headingley Stadium crash
Police and crumpled cars have been pictured on a road in Leeds following a crash.
There is a police presence on Kirkstall Lane in Headingley and Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news social media account has confirmed there has been a collision close to Headingley Stadium. Pictures taken at the scene show crumpled cars, as well as police blocking the road.
Connecting Leeds Travel Info, Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news feed, tweeted: “Road traffic collision has occurred on the B6157 Kirkstall Lane in Headingley by Headingley Mount and Headingley stadium.”
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.