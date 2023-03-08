News you can trust since 1890
Headingley incident: Pictures show front of crumpled cars as police on scene at Headingley Stadium crash

Police and crumpled cars have been pictured on a road in Leeds following a crash.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

There is a police presence on Kirkstall Lane in Headingley and Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news social media account has confirmed there has been a collision close to Headingley Stadium. Pictures taken at the scene show crumpled cars, as well as police blocking the road.

Connecting Leeds Travel Info, Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news feed, tweeted: “Road traffic collision has occurred on the B6157 Kirkstall Lane in Headingley by Headingley Mount and Headingley stadium.”

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

There is a police presence on Kirkstall Lane in Headingley.
