Harry Hill set to perform at Leeds Festival

Harry Hill is among top comedians set to appear at Leeds Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend, organisers have revealed.

Hill will be bringing his wacky, surreal stand-up to the alternative stage at the festival, which will be held at Bramham Park from August 24 to 26.

Other comics to appear include Joel Dommett, Seann Walsh and Lee Nelson.

Bands added to the list for this year’s festival include Leeds-based Dinosaur Pile-Up, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Death From Above, The Used, Lady Leshurr and Yxng Bane.

They will be performing alongside Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco.

For tickets, go to www.leedsfestival.com