Harrogate Road Moortown: Woman to hospital after crashing car into stationary vehicle in Leeds
A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in North Leeds on Friday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called at around 1pm today (January 12) to reports a car had crashed into a stationary vehicle on Harrogate Road in Moortown.
Rescue crews from Moortown and Cookridge were sent to the scene to help rescue a woman from the car, a spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the YEP.
She was then taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service.
West Yorkshire Police were also in attendance to secure the scene for other drivers.