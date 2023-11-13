Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harrogate Road crash: Man in his 60s taken to hospital after collision on major Leeds road

Police have launched an appeal after a man in his 60s was injured in a crash in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following the collision last Friday (November 10) on Harrogate Road at around 7.35pm.

The collision involved a grey Toyota Yaris and a male pedestrian aged in his 60s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Friday evening on Harrogate Road. Photo: GoogleThe crash happened on Friday evening on Harrogate Road. Photo: Google
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage of it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13230625737.

