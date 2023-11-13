Police have launched an appeal after a man in his 60s was injured in a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following the collision last Friday (November 10) on Harrogate Road at around 7.35pm.

The collision involved a grey Toyota Yaris and a male pedestrian aged in his 60s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Friday evening on Harrogate Road. Photo: Google