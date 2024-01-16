Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Harrogate Road Chapel Allerton: Man rushed to hospital and busy Leeds road closed after three-car crash

A man was rushed to hospital and a busy road was closed after a three-car crash in Chapel Allerton.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:07 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision, in Harrogate Road, was reported to police shortly before 7.30am this morning.

It resulted in the road being closed to the north of the B6159 Potternewton Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those involved were given medical assistance at the roadside, while one man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Most Popular
The aftermath of a three-car crash in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, that was reported shortly before 7.30am on January 16. Photo: Simon Hulme.The aftermath of a three-car crash in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, that was reported shortly before 7.30am on January 16. Photo: Simon Hulme.
The aftermath of a three-car crash in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, that was reported shortly before 7.30am on January 16. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Meanwhile, First Bus apologised for the inconvenience as diversions were put in place for the number 91 route, with buses instead heading down Harehills Avenue for passengers heading towards Pudsey, and down Scott Hall Road for passengers heading to Halton Moor.

Harrogate Road reopened at 8.50am after being cleared.

Related topics:LeedsHarrogate RoadChapel AllertonPudsey