A man was rushed to hospital and a busy road was closed after a three-car crash in Chapel Allerton.

The collision, in Harrogate Road, was reported to police shortly before 7.30am this morning.

It resulted in the road being closed to the north of the B6159 Potternewton Lane.

Those involved were given medical assistance at the roadside, while one man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The aftermath of a three-car crash in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, that was reported shortly before 7.30am on January 16. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Meanwhile, First Bus apologised for the inconvenience as diversions were put in place for the number 91 route, with buses instead heading down Harehills Avenue for passengers heading towards Pudsey, and down Scott Hall Road for passengers heading to Halton Moor.