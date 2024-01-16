Harrogate Road Chapel Allerton: Man rushed to hospital and busy Leeds road closed after three-car crash
The collision, in Harrogate Road, was reported to police shortly before 7.30am this morning.
It resulted in the road being closed to the north of the B6159 Potternewton Lane.
Those involved were given medical assistance at the roadside, while one man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Meanwhile, First Bus apologised for the inconvenience as diversions were put in place for the number 91 route, with buses instead heading down Harehills Avenue for passengers heading towards Pudsey, and down Scott Hall Road for passengers heading to Halton Moor.
Harrogate Road reopened at 8.50am after being cleared.