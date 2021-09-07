Harley Davidson rider left seriously injured after Meanwood Road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses. PIC: Google Images

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Ka at around 11.25am on Sunday, September 5, close to the Jet petrol station on Meanwood Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam that will assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley of the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13210450353.

*****************