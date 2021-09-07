Harley Davidson rider left seriously injured after Meanwood Road crash
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after a crash with a car in Meanwood.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Ka at around 11.25am on Sunday, September 5, close to the Jet petrol station on Meanwood Road.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam that will assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley of the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13210450353.
*****************
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe