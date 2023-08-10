Police were called to the Harewood House estate at about 11.15am today (Thursday), where paramedics were treating a woman in her seventies. She had been injured in an accident which happened at the entrance to the estate.
The incident involved a car and a towing caravan, West Yorkshire Police said. The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “At 11.17am today, police were called by ambulance service to an incident involving a car and a towing caravan at Harewood House, Leeds.
“Officers attended and found that the incident, which had occurred at the entrance to the estate in Harrogate Road, involved the caravan and a woman in her seventies. She has been taken to hospital for further treatment.”