An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a caravan in Leeds.

Police were called to the Harewood House estate at about 11.15am today (Thursday), where paramedics were treating a woman in her seventies. She had been injured in an accident which happened at the entrance to the estate.

The incident involved a car and a towing caravan, West Yorkshire Police said. The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “At 11.17am today, police were called by ambulance service to an incident involving a car and a towing caravan at Harewood House, Leeds.