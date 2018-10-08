Harehills stabbing: Victim to remain in hospital following emergency treatment, say West Yorkshire Police

Have your say

The victim of a stabbing in Harehills will remain in hospital after receiving emergency treatment.

Harehills stabbing: “After dark Harehills Lane is a no go area," says concerned resident

The 24-year-old man was stabbed outside Coral bookmakers on Compton Road in Harehills just before 2pm yesterday (Sunday).

After receiving emergency treatment, the victim's injuries are now said to be not considered life threatening.

Enquiries into the incident will continue today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At about 2pm on Sunday (7/10), police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a report of a man having been stabbed in Compton Road, Harehills.

"The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. He remains in hospital today and his injuries are now not considered life threatening.

"Detectives are continuing enquiries into the incident today."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180500957 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.