Harehills: Police investigating 'serious offence' in Leeds release picture of wanted man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police, was reported in Harehills in the early hours of this morning (February 15).
Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
They are also advising him to seek urgent medical attention due to information they received in the report.
A woman is being supported by specially trained officers following the incident.
Those who can assist in identifying the man should call 101, or use the force's LiveChat function, quoting crime reference 13240085513.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online.