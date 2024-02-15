Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, which is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police, was reported in Harehills in the early hours of this morning (February 15).

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

Police investigating a 'serious offence' in Leeds have released this image of a man wanted in connection with the incident. He has been urged to seek medical help. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

They are also advising him to seek urgent medical attention due to information they received in the report.

A woman is being supported by specially trained officers following the incident.

Those who can assist in identifying the man should call 101, or use the force's LiveChat function, quoting crime reference 13240085513.