Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision, on Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton, involved two cars and resulted in the closure of the road.

Police closed Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton after a crash involving two cars. Photo: National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported shortly after 2.30pm today (March 14).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene. Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also sent to the scene, as a spokesperson for the ambulance service confirmed that two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harehills Lane was closed by police in both directions near to the junction with Roxholme Avenue and close to Potternewton Park.