Harehills Lane: Police close Leeds road after crash as two people taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a Leeds road.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 17:33 GMT
The collision, on Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton, involved two cars and resulted in the closure of the road.

Police closed Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton after a crash involving two cars. Photo: National World.
It was reported shortly after 2.30pm today (March 14).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene. Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also sent to the scene, as a spokesperson for the ambulance service confirmed that two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Harehills Lane was closed by police in both directions near to the junction with Roxholme Avenue and close to Potternewton Park.

A police cordon was in place, with officers directing pedestrians and traffic away from the scene.

