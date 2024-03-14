Harehills Lane: Police close Leeds road after crash as two people taken to hospital
The collision, on Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton, involved two cars and resulted in the closure of the road.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene. Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also sent to the scene, as a spokesperson for the ambulance service confirmed that two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.
Harehills Lane was closed by police in both directions near to the junction with Roxholme Avenue and close to Potternewton Park.
A police cordon was in place, with officers directing pedestrians and traffic away from the scene.
