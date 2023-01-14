Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a house in Harehills shortly after 3am this morning (14 January). Crews from from Killingbeck, Leeds, Moortown, Bradford and Hunslet attended, and located the fire on the roof of two adjoining houses.

Breathing apparatus and hose reels were used to put the fire out. Both the police and ambulance service attended the scene, with a fire investigation officer present to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.