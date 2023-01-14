News you can trust since 1890
Harehills fire: Roof fire in east Leeds tackled by five fire crews from across the city

A roof fire in Harehills overnight saw five fire crews race to the scene to tackle the blaze.

By Abi Whistance
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 9:11am

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a house in Harehills shortly after 3am this morning (14 January). Crews from from Killingbeck, Leeds, Moortown, Bradford and Hunslet attended, and located the fire on the roof of two adjoining houses.

Breathing apparatus and hose reels were used to put the fire out. Both the police and ambulance service attended the scene, with a fire investigation officer present to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters were called out to a property in Harehills (stock image)
