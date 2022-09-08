News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harehills fire: Fire crews from across Leeds tackle rooftop blaze in the early hours

A fire broke out on a Harehills street in the early hours of this morning.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:00 am

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Leeds building this morning after it caught fire in the early hours.

Fire services were called to a location on Harehills Place at 3.35am after rubbish outside the property caught fire.

The fire then spread to the roof of the building.

The fire broke out on Harehills Place this morning.

Most Popular

Crews from Leeds, Hunslet, Killingbeck and Moortown attended the scene, with a total of six fire engines on site.

A collection of hose reels, breathing apparatus’ and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire.

One fire engine remains at the scene.

LeedsHunslet