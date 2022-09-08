Harehills fire: Fire crews from across Leeds tackle rooftop blaze in the early hours
A fire broke out on a Harehills street in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Leeds building this morning after it caught fire in the early hours.
Fire services were called to a location on Harehills Place at 3.35am after rubbish outside the property caught fire.
The fire then spread to the roof of the building.
Crews from Leeds, Hunslet, Killingbeck and Moortown attended the scene, with a total of six fire engines on site.
A collection of hose reels, breathing apparatus’ and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire.
One fire engine remains at the scene.