Two men were rescued from a burning building in Harehills in the early hours of this morning (December 12). Three fire engines were called to Luxor View, where there was a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey mid-terraced property.

A jet was used to tackle the blaze and firefighters used breathing apparatus to enter the building and rescue two men both aged around 25. Both were suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital, meanwhile another affected person made their own escape and an elderly couple next door were escorted out of their property. Firefighters went back to the property shortly after the rescue following reports of reignition from a lithium battery, and dry powder extinguishers were used to tackle the second fire before crews damped down.

Toby May, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s group manager for Leeds District, said: “While investigations are still on going into the cause of the fire, we believe it may have been started by a lithium battery igniting. Thankfully, smoke detectors were in place at this house, which alerted the occupants early enough so we could get there and assist everyone to safety.

Three fire engines were called to Luxor View. Image: Google Street View

“We are seeing a rise in incidents which are involving lithium batteries across West Yorkshire, as are other places nationally. These are often used in e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric cars. When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Our advice is to try and store and charge e-bikes and e-scooters in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they must be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed. Please follow our advice on using safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.”

