Harehills collision: Pedestrian hit by van was 16-year-old boy

A pedestrian struck by a van in Harehills this morning was only 16 years old.

The teenage victim is in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

He was struck by a black Toyota van at the junction of Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane, close to the CC Continental Supermarket.

The collision happened at 11.15am and police cordons and road closures remained in place for several hours.

Anyone witnesses have been asked to contact police on 101.