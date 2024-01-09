Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hambleton, Selby: Pedestrian left fighting for life after crash in North Yorkshire village

A pedestrian has been left fighting for her life after a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Jan 2024, 07:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 07:11 GMT
North Yorkshire Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving the female pedestrian and a grey Ford Focus car on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton in the Selby area.

It happened at around 5.10pm on Monday (January 8) between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close.

The woman, who is aged in her mid-70s, was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

Main Street in Hambleton.Main Street in Hambleton.
The woman driving the Focus is assisting officers with the investigation.

Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email: [email protected]

Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 917 (nine one seven).

Please quote reference NYP-08012024-0307 when providing details.

