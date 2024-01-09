A pedestrian has been left fighting for her life after a crash in a North Yorkshire village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving the female pedestrian and a grey Ford Focus car on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton in the Selby area.

It happened at around 5.10pm on Monday (January 8) between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who is aged in her mid-70s, was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

Main Street in Hambleton.

The woman driving the Focus is assisting officers with the investigation.

Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email: [email protected]

Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 917 (nine one seven).