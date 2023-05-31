Beryl Burton bed on Selby Road in Halton.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite will carry out the ceremony on June 10 to honour the world renowned cyclist Beryl Burton, OBE who won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, including national records.

"Although Beryl Burton, nee Charnock is associated with Morley she was actually born in Halton and formed her early years in the area,” said In Bloom spokesman Jenny Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To celebrate the fact, Halton in Bloom has designed a bed in recognition of this remarkable lady.”

She added: “The family of Beryl Burton have given their approval and support to this and will be there for the opening. Denise Burton will say a few words on behalf of the family.”

The bed which was the vision of Craig from the Frying Machine, who built it with his son Joe, incorporates a bicycle structure designed by Mark Haddock along with sustainable planting and a bench.

It is situated at the junction of Selby Road and Fieldend Lane outside Kids Plants Nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The storyboard commemorating Beryl’s achievements has been funded by Beryl’s Bikes who are the providers of the electric bike scheme which is starting in the city in September,” added Jenny.