Halton Moor police incident: Man found dead on land in Leeds as police issue statement
A man has been found dead on land in the Halton Moor area of Leeds, police have confirmed.
By Charles Gray
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
At 6.33am today (Monday) police received a report of a man having been found dead on land near to the junction of Cartmell Drive and Neville Road in Halton Moor, Leeds.
A scene was put in place while enquiries were carried out but has now been removed.
Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.