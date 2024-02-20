Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hall Park Meadows Kippax: Fire breaks out in Leeds bungalow as man rescued and rushed to hospital

A man has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from a fire in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
The blaze, at a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, in Kippax, was reported shortly before 6pm yesterday (February 19).

Three fire engines - from Garforth, Killingbeck and Pontefract - were sent to the scene. They used breathing apparatus and put out the fire with hose reel jets.

A man had to be rescued from a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, Kippax, Leeds, on February 19 after a fire broke out in the kitchen. Photo: Google.A man had to be rescued from a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, Kippax, Leeds, on February 19 after a fire broke out in the kitchen. Photo: Google.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it started in the kitchen of the property.

A spokesperson added: "Our staff in the Fire Control room gave fire survival guidance until crews could enter the building to rescue the man.

"He was then transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service."

