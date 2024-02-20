Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The blaze, at a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, in Kippax, was reported shortly before 6pm yesterday (February 19).

Three fire engines - from Garforth, Killingbeck and Pontefract - were sent to the scene. They used breathing apparatus and put out the fire with hose reel jets.

A man had to be rescued from a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, Kippax, Leeds, on February 19 after a fire broke out in the kitchen. Photo: Google.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it started in the kitchen of the property.

A spokesperson added: "Our staff in the Fire Control room gave fire survival guidance until crews could enter the building to rescue the man.