Hall Park Meadows Kippax: Fire breaks out in Leeds bungalow as man rescued and rushed to hospital
A man has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from a fire in Leeds.
The blaze, at a bungalow on Hall Park Meadows, in Kippax, was reported shortly before 6pm yesterday (February 19).
Three fire engines - from Garforth, Killingbeck and Pontefract - were sent to the scene. They used breathing apparatus and put out the fire with hose reel jets.
A spokesperson added: "Our staff in the Fire Control room gave fire survival guidance until crews could enter the building to rescue the man.
"He was then transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service."