Police were contacted by paramedics at about 8.15pm on Bonfire Night (Saturday) after reports in Halifax that a man had been injured in a garden. The 17-year-old was found in the garden of a property on Vickerman Street, Halifax, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, they added.

And neighbours living near the scene said there was significant disturbance in the area on Saturday. One said she had gone out for the evening because the area had been “flooded” by youths for last year’s Bonfire Night when “riot police” had been called.

"When I got back there was an ambulance blocking the road and police vans,” she said.

Vickerman Street in Halifax, where police put a scene in place.

"It’s just so shocking. Last year there was riot police and this year someone has died.”

Another said some youths were hurling fireworks at emergency services and setting them off at homes, businesses and cars. “They’ve come from all over. Some of them aren’t even from Halifax,” one neighbour added.