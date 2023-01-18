Margaret Loveday, 76, from Keighley, died after her white Ford Fiesta was in collision with a grey Toyota Prius on the Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Halifax.

The male driver of the Prius was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has now been discharged.

The collision occurred close to the junction with Score Hill at about 11.08am on Monday, January 9.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Roads Policing Unit is investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened prior to it. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist their investigation.