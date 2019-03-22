Halifax high school defends the use of CCTV cameras in students' toilets

A Halifax school has defended the use of CCTV cameras in students' toilet facilities after complaints from parents.

A spokesperson for Park Lane Academy, in Siddal, said the cameras have been installed for some time and are in place to protect students' well being and that the focus of the cameras is not on toilet or urinal areas.

Park Lane Academy have defended their use of CCTV cameras in pupil's toilets.

Parents have taken to social media this week to debate the use of the cameras, with some claiming their children had been the victim of violence in toilet facilities at the school.

Lisa Corrigan, principal of Park Lane Academy, said: “The safeguarding of our children is our number one priority and to suggest there is any impropriety with cameras in toilets is misguided.

"Some years ago CCTV was fitted in the toilet areas to ensure our students feel safe using the facilities and to be absolutely clear, they are not picking up the cubicles or the urinals, and are solely focused on the sink areas.”

One parent criticised the use of the cameras, saying the children "would get more privacy in prison".

Another said: "I can understand it. If there is bullying go on and kids are getting hurt in toilets then it's fair enough.

"Something has to be done to stop it. It's just sad that it's necessary."