A white Ford Fiesta, driven by the woman, was travelling towards Stone Chair roundabout when it was involved in a collision with a grey Fold Prius travelling in the opposite direction. The woman was taken to hospital but West Yorkshire Police have confirmed she has died. The male driver of the Prius suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax. The Western Area Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision which took place today (Monday January 9) on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, close to the junction with Score Hill.

A white Ford Fiesta was travelling towards Stone Chair roundabout when it was involved in a collision with a grey Fold Prius. Image: Google Street View