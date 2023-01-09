Halifax crash: 76-year-old woman dies following crash on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in West Yorkshire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a crash in Halifax.
A white Ford Fiesta, driven by the woman, was travelling towards Stone Chair roundabout when it was involved in a collision with a grey Fold Prius travelling in the opposite direction. The woman was taken to hospital but West Yorkshire Police have confirmed she has died. The male driver of the Prius suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax. The Western Area Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision which took place today (Monday January 9) on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, close to the junction with Score Hill.
“It occurred at about 11.08 after a white Ford Fiesta travelling towards Stone Chair roundabout was in collision with a grey Ford Prius travelling in the opposite direction. A male driver in the Prius suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
“The driver of the Fiesta (a 76-year-old woman) was taken to hospital but sadly passed away. Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, or who saw either vehicle beforehand, is asked to contact PC 1819 Barron at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 479 of January 9. Reports can also be made online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”