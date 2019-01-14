Halifax chippy wins national award for its unique sauce

Have your say

A fish and chip shop in Halifax has been handed the Most Unique Dish prize at the Independent Takeaway Awards 2019.

Hirds Family Fisheries on Backhold Lane as given the accolade in recognition of its quirky deep fried chorizo and pesto sauce.

Wholesalers JJ Food Service and online ordering site FOODit organised the awards, which also had categories recognising the best vegan options

Each category winner received a framed certificate, £50 to spend on marketing and a free coffee service training day with Lavazza.

The chippy boasts a unique specials board and offers an extensive gluten-free range.