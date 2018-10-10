Guiseley Art Club set to stage its popular annual exhibition

Have your say

GUISELEY Art Club is to stage its popular annual exhibition next month.

The art exhibition will take place on Saturday November 3 and Sunday 4 at Guiseley Methodist Church Hall on Oxford Road, Guiseley.

Members will be displaying a wide range of pictures in watercolour, acrylics and oils.

There will be a craft table and greetings cards will be on sale.

A spokeswoman for Guiseley Art Club, said: “This year a percentage of proceeds from art sales will go to Guide Dogs for the Blind, funding is vital to ensure continued training for guide dogs.

Kevin Beesting, co-ordinator for Otley and Aireborough Support Group for Guide Dogs, will officially open the exhibition with his guide dog Spencer at 12.30pm on Saturday November 3.

The exhibition will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm on the Saturday and 12pm to 4pm on the Sunday.