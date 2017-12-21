Guide lists best of Leeds restaurants

a plethora of Leeds eateries feature in the latest release of the UK’s most comprehensive restaurant guide.

The yearly guide is based on one of the country’s most detailed surveys of regular restaurant-goers as Harden’s 27th poll of diners, surveyed 8,500 participants who contributed 50,000 reviews.

Leeds has four restaurants on the list of UK Top Scorers (those scoring 5/5 at any price point, or 4/5 above £60 per head) which are The Man Behind the Curtain, Tharavadu, Hansa’s and Bundobust.

MBTC was also the only Leeds restaurant to make it into the Harden’s 100 ranking of the best places to eat in the UK,

Judges said: “It’s fame has spread nowadays as a “never had anything like it” experience (if you can actually get a table) - features “food as theatre”.

Other restaurants judged as providing very good value for money with a score of 4/5 are Aagrah, Akbar’s, Fuji Hiro, Ox Club, Patty Smiths, Pintura, Prashad, Red Chilli, Salvo’s, Sukhothai and Zucco.

Other’s making the guide are Art’s, Crafthouse, Fuji Hino, Hansa’s, Iberica, Issho, Kendell’s, Mustard Pot, Ox Club, Reliance, Rola Wala, Salvo’s, Sous Le Nez, Zaap and Zucco.

The list shows off the world cuisine that is being cooked right here in Leeds as well as the new English wave.

Of Zaap, the judges said it was “a really busy and bustling venue reminiscent of eating on the side of a Bangkok backstreet” and of Kendells they said “a visit to this “buzzing” candlelit French outfit is “like walking into a Parisien bistro”.

The Ox Club was described as an “innovative venture”.

The guide lists over 1,400 eateries at all price levels outside the capital and Leeds has two more entries compared to last year. Ratings are on survey feedback.