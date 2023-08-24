Guide Dogs partner with Leeds Teaching Hospitals to improve experience for patients with sight loss

Guide Dogs has worked with Leeds Teaching Hospitals to help volunteers aid blind and partially sighted in the hospital.

The My Sighted Guide training was in response to a Leeds Healthwatch report in 2019 which concluded that visually impaired people in the city want improvements, including access and navigation, when visiting medical care facilities.

Kelle Myers, My Sighted Guide Community Development Officer at Guide Dogs, who advised on the training, said:“We understand that living with sight loss is different for everyone, so we offer services in addition to our dogs, including our My Sighted Guide service and sighted guiding training for friends, family and organisations.

“Some 87 per cent of people with sight loss have said that improving the general public’s guiding skills would have a positive or very positive impact on their lives.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals staff and volunteers with Kelle Myers from Guide Dogs

“We are proud to have partnered with Leeds Teaching Hospitals so that they can provide training for their volunteers on sight loss awareness and sighted guiding.

“It’s been brilliant working with the team who are all very devoted to making the patient experience more inclusive to those with sight loss.

“St James’ is one of the first of its kind to establish this kind of partnership, and we hope it encourages other healthcare settings to consider their accessibility for people with a vision impairment.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals joins a number of organisations in Yorkshire including the Royal Armouries in Leeds, in working collaboratively with Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs Partnership Development Officer Kelle Myers guides a volunteer

The training, delivered by the charity’s My Sighted Guide service, teaches sight loss awareness and practical safe guiding technique.

The Volunteer Services Team at Leeds Teaching Hospitals has now delivered this training to two groups of volunteers, who all get involved in various ways with the hospital.

Sarah Rogers, Volunteer Workforce Lead for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This partnership is proving to be a great success.

"Volunteers feel confident and empowered to offer patients support and assist them to navigate their way around our hospitals.

“We’re delighted that there is a real demand from staff and volunteers to learn these skills and such an appetite to create a friendly, inclusive welcome for all of our patients and visitors.”

Any organisations or venues interested in making their facilities more inclusive through staff training can get in touch with Guide Dogs by contacting Lorraine Brinnen, My Sighted Guide Partnership Development Specialist at [email protected]

Guide Dogs are looking for several new volunteers to partner with someone on the My Sighted Guide waiting list in West Yorkshire – in particular South Leeds, Bradford, Pontefract and Castleford.

Kelle added: “Being a My Sighted Guide volunteer means helping someone with sight loss regain that confidence to get out and about in their local community again, whether that’s exploring their neighbourhood, attending a local football match, going to the park or a favourite café, or simply helping them build confidence on a particular walking route.”