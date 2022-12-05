Great Preston: Mountain rescue team 'unable to locate' man seen unconscious by lake as urgent search launched near Leeds
A Mountain Rescue team was deployed after a man was reported to be unconscious by a lake near Leeds.
Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team joined emergency services yesterday (Sunday) afternoon following reports that a man was unconscious on the banking of Oxbow Lake in Great Preston.
On Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the team said: “The caller had given us the exact location. This was great as it meant we could deploy teams into the area quickly.”
The man was not located though, with the spokesperson adding: “Due to the positioning of where he was last seen the water team were deployed to conduct a search whilst remaining team members covered off hasty footpath searches. This was to ensure that if the man had wandered and got into further difficulties we could help. We were unable to locate the male and hope he has made it back home safely.”
On Monday morning, the spokesperson said that the man had still not been located.