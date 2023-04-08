Great Preston crash: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crash in Leeds village
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in a Leeds village.
It happened in Great Preston, at the junction with Berry Lane and Whitehouse Lane, shortly before 11.30am this morning. West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene by paramedics, after a motorcycle was involved in a crash.
A police spokesperson said: “A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road remains closed.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log number 568 of April 8.