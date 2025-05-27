Great North Road: Six-month-old baby suffers life-threatening injuries in horror crash in Leeds

A six-month-old baby suffered injuries which are believed to be life-threatening in a horror crash in Leeds.

The incident, which happened on Great North Road on Saturday (May 24), saw three people rushed to hospital.

It involved a black Suzuki Alto an a grey Nissan Qashqai, and occurred shortly after 12pm at the Aberford Road junction.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses as an investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The collision is being investigated by the Roads Policing Unit and anyone who witnessed it or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting log reference 657 of May 24.

